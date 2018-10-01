Ejiz Signs to Daffangy Entertainment, Drops New Single “4U”

Ejiz has shared his long anticipated single, entitled “4U”.

The song is a bilingual-infused banger. The Galaxy Beats-produced cut finds Ejiz sing about love, he pens down an emotional lyrics stressing about the extent he can go to care about the one he loves.

He sings, ‘If I be Davido, I go spend my 30 Billion for your head.” Ejiz continues “If in a wrong time, I no go mad over you when things are rough / Anything i do is for you / I go hustle hard, for you.”

The new song comes after a major announcement: Ejiz has signed with Edafe Efe’s Daffangy Entertainment. Prior to this new contract E.J was an unsigned artist.

This latest venture means Ejiz will be dropping series of singles these last half of the year 2018, with follow up visuals to his latest debut before the end of October. The singer has been teasing with the new single for weeks now, claiming it’s a bang serving as a statement of intent.

The song is now available on top Nigerian music download websites as well as all digital stores.