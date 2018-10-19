Ehikamenor, Akpata, Odia set to inspire Edo youth

Driven by a desire to groom youth and inspire them to strive for greatness, a group of successful, up-wardly mobile Edo indigenes under the auspices of the Edo Development Organisation (EDO) will hold a career development seminar tagged Inspire Edo 2018 in Benin City.

The event, organised in conjunction with EdoJobs, the state government’s skills development platform, is billed to hold at the Edo Innovation Hub, on Wire Road, Benin City.

Speaking to journalists, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said that the event is a platform for successful Edo indigenes to engage and inspire young people in the state.

Some of the speakers include Victor Ehikamenor, founder of Angels and Muse Nigeria; Namure Edoimioya GM, AIT Network Operations; Yuome Ogbebor, Founder the studio by S. B. Youme; Olu Akpata partner, Templars Legal and Jubril Enakele, MD, Zenith Capital.

Others are Owenize Odia, Country Manager, Luno Nigeria; Usiholo Annenih, DMD, A and Human Limited and Tosaye Ogbomo, Founder, Vine Capital Partners.

Noting that the event will provide valuable insights on how to change young people’s orientation to strive for excellence, she said, “Inspire Edo 2018 is a career development event that offers rare insights into the path of some of Edo State’s Great outliers. For the first time, Edo youths will have the chance to be inspired by great men and women of Edo State decent that have attained success, becoming heads in several industries.”