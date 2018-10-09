Egoh wins PDP Reps primaries in Amuwo Odofin

By Simon Adewale

LAGOS—THE lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, Mr. Oghene Egoh has clinched the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, ticket for a second term to represent the constituency in the party’s in the forthcoming 2019 election.



He polled 94 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr. Kehinde Aliu Ashawu in the primary held in Satellite Town, Lagos.

Addressing newsmen after the primary, Oghene said that he was overwhelmed with the numbers of votes cast to his favour adding that it showed that the people of Amuwo Odofin were strongly behind him.

Oghene, who offered a hand of friendship to his opponent, Mr. Ashawu for his courage, urged him to team up with him for the development of Amuwo Odofin and to defeat the All Progressives Congress come 2019.