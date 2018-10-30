Egbunkonye confirmed as authentic ruler of Abala clan

By Nath Onojake

ASABA—The Special Adviser to Delta State Governor on Rural Development and Peace Building, Chief Edwin Uzor, has confirmed the appointment of Igwe Fredrick Egbunkonye as the authentic ruler of Abala clan in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.

He made the confirmation in Asaba at an enlarged meeting with the Umu-Nkini,Umu-Iyasele, Umu-Odume and other families of Abala clan, Delta State.

Chief Uzor said the decision which was taken after rigorous investigations by the panel set up by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to resolve the age-long dispute was aimed at bringing lasting peace to the clan

He said following presentation by the families involved, it was easy to reach the decision as it was in tandem with the tradition of the people.

Uzor also declared that the three ruling families would take turns to rule the clan in a rotational arrangement with the eldest son who is Umu-Nkini where Igwe Egbunkonye hailed from.

The ruling houses accepted the decision which they described as just and fair.

Speaking on behalf of the Igwe of Abala Clan, Mr. Mike Dialor, the palace secretary said the decision would help in achieving peace,tranquility and development in the clan.

The President-General of Abala Development Union, Chief Abel Nwaze was in total support of the arrangement, while thanking Governor Okowa for returning Peace to the clan.