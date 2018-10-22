Egbema Kingdom seeks killer of military man

Following the killing of a military personnel by unknown persons in Egbema Kingdom in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State on October 12, 2018, the Egbema Traditional Council of Chiefs has tasked the military authorities to fish out the culprits and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

The council of chiefs, in a statement by its Chairman, Chief Dave Bubor, condemned the killing of the officer, describing it as “strange to Egbema tradition and culture” saying that “the people of Egbema Kingdom enjoin the army to fish out the culprits and make them face the full wrath of the law.”

According to the statement, “This act has put the law-abiding citizens of the kingdom under severe threat and emotional trauma. We implore the army to ensure that innocent citizens are allowed to go about their normal businesses.”