EFCC chairmanship case: Magu petitions CJ, seeks Justice Nyako’s disqualification

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has petitioned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, adducing reason Justice Binta Nyako should be disqualified from handling 12 consolidated suits that are raising legal issues over his continued stay in office.

Magu, in the petition he wrote through his lawyer, Mr. Wahab Shittu, requested that all cases involving the EFCC, which are currently pending before Justice Nyako, should be transferred to another judge of the high court.

He said the application was necessary “to avoid bias and conflict of interest,” noting that the EFCC under his leadership had placed Justice Nyako’s husband and her stepson on trial over their alleged involvement in money laundering.

“The commission is prosecuting the spouse and step-son of her lordship, namely, Admiral Murtala Nyako (retd) and Senator Abdulaziz Nyako,” Magu added in his petition dated July 31.

EFCC is currently prosecuting the duo before Abuja Division of the Federal High Court over their alleged complicity in the diversion of public funds while Admiral Nyako held sway as the governor of Adamawa State.

Determined to ensure that Justice Nyako was not allowed to hear the 12 suits bordering on his prolonged stay as the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Magu, in a fresh letter dated October 5, drew the attention of the court’s registrar to his pending petition.

His letter entitled, ‘Re: EFCC’s Request For Transfer Of All Consolidated Matters Involving EFCC And Its Acting Chairman From Honourable Justice Binta Nyako’s Court To Any Other Court Of The Federal High Court’, was copied to the Solicitor General of the Federation and all counsel in the proceeding.

Meantime, owing to the letter and the petition, Justice Nyako who had earlier okayed the matter for hearing, yesterday, adjourned the case sine-die (indefinetly) to await the decision of the CJ.