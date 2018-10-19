Edufirst.Ng set to raise standard of education in Nigeria

By Naomi Uzor

Education First Nigeria (Edufirst.Ng), yesterday said all is set to embark on a campaign themed “Raising the Standard of Education in Nigeria”, a campaign which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning for all.

In a parley with pressmen, the Project Director, Mr. Moses Imayi, said Edufirst.Ng is targeted at enhancing the capacity of the Nigerian child in engaging with relevant aspects of digital learning and bridging the barriers of learning by bringing together all key stakeholders in the education landscape for a common goal.

According to him, the key aims of the campaign are to reinforce the need for quality education for all and making quality education a priority to both public and private participants.