Edo North: Alimikhena group urges Momoh to resign from politics

The Campaign Organisation of Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena, has told Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial candidate in Edo North, Abubakar Momoh, to voluntarily retire from active politics ahead of the 2019 general election or face his greatest political defeat.

Director General of the organisation, Mr. Lucky James, said this in a statement, adding “the people have spoken and we are humbled by their support.

“Momoh should forget the idea of occupying Edo North senatorial seat or face rejection in the 2019 general election based on his records and actions.

“The people of Afemailand still continue to grapple with the many challenges created by the PDP candidate in his hometown. The words and actions of Momoh will return to haunt him in the forthcoming Edo North election after he has savoured and forgotten the sweetness of electoral victory.

“The oracle of development has emerged unopposed in the just-concluded APC primaries as the party’s candidate and APC cannot lose sleep over PDP candidate. Even if the whole resources in the world are at the disposal of Momoh, he cannot stand Alimikhena in a day light contest.”

According to him, Momoh is mocking himself by claiming he has executed 60 projects in 16 years as councillor, council chairman, House of Assembly member and a former member of the National Assembly.