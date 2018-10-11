Edo LGAs receive N3.2bn as September allocation

The Edo State Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared N3,204,857,456.43k as gross allocation received from the Federation Account for the month of September 2018.

Speaking to journalists at the end of Edo JAAC meeting, presided over by the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, the Chairman of Etsako Central Local Government Area and Vice Chairman of Edo State Chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Comrade John Akhigbe, put teachers’ salaries at N1,151,526,487.55k.

He added that “Non-teachers’ salaries gulped N60,318,373.78k while the total deduction for the month was N1,825,907,586.41k.”

Akhigbe added that the net allocation shared by the 18 Local Government Areas of the state from the Federation Account was N1,378,949,870.02k.

He said “unfortunately, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by the local councils in the state which was N173,080,974.94k for the month of September reduced by 15 per cent when compared to IGR generated in August due to the heavy rainfall, flood as well as the warning strike embarked upon by the organised labour.”