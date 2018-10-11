Edo govt to spend Paris Club refund on primary education

By Alemma Aliu

EDO State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, said his administration would spend N3b from its share of Paris Club fund on improving infrastructure in primary schools in the state.

The governor said this at the graduation ceremony of 7000 primary school teachers in the state, who were trained on pedagogy under the Edo BEST initiative.

He said the state government would work collaboratively with the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, to realise the state’s housing programme.

His words: “People said I am stingy but I am not. How can I spend the money belonging to the state recklessly?

“President Muhammadu Buhari did something that will add to what we are doing. He mandated Edo State to set aside N3bn from the Paris Club Refund which will be matched with another N3bn to rebuild and refurbish all our primary schools. We will provide all available facilities within the next six months.

“We are restructuring our education system. We have one College of Education with three campuses. The one in Abudu that is almost ready will be dedicated to the training of basic and early childhood teachers. The campus will be open in January next year.

“I want to do more for teachers. It is my dream for all of you to own your homes.

Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, said the Edo BEST covered 612 primary schools and 150,000 pupils.

She disclosed that more than 8, 000 free exercise and textbooks would be distributed to pupils across the state.

On his part, the Benin monarch, HRM Oba Ewuare 11 who was represented by the Esogban of the kingdom, Chief David Edebiri hatped on the need for teachers to reside within the communities as a healthy development that would improve teaching and learning as well as ensure good relationship between them and their host communities.

Earlier, the commissioner for Education, Mr. Emmanuel Agbale said the teaching pattern of the state government was designed to produce competent and qualified teachers aimed at making them deliver at the same level as their counterparts across the world.