Edo Govt shuts illegal abattoir in Oluku,

…insists operators must abide by regulations

In demonstration of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s commitment to sound environmental governance, officials of Edo State government have shut down an illegal abattoir located at Oluku Market, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.



Addressing journalists after shutting down the abattoir, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security and Surveillance, Comrade Emmanuel Orukpe, said the abattoir was shut down in collaboration with the Committee on Abattoir Management and Control, headed by Dr. Joseph Odiaua, because the operators did not have the necessary government approvals.

“The owner of the abattoir applied for permit to operate the centre through the Ovia North East Local Government Council, but his request was declined after it was discovered that the abattoir did not meet the standard set by the government.

“The owner of the abattoir defied the committee’s regulation and went ahead to commence operation at the facility without the necessary approvals. After the Caretaker Committee found out that the abattoir was operating illegally, it wasted no time in shutting it down as it poses threat to public health.”

He maintained that the Obaseki-led administration has made it clear that no individual or group, no matter how highly placed and no matter their political affiliation, should be allowed to operate illegal abattoirs that would endanger the lives of Edo people and residents.

“We are using this medium to sound a note of warning to illegal operators of abattoirs and slaughtering points to desist from such operations forthwith,” he added.

Recall that Governor Obaseki inaugurated a 13-man Caretaker Committee led by Comrade Paul Akhere Odigie, to ensure high standards are maintained in all abattoirs and government-approved livestock houses and also ensure that all animals are safe for consumption.