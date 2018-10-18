Edo Govt restricts movement around Oba Ovoranmwen Square for Oba Ewuare II’s Coronation anniversary

The Edo State Government has announced the restriction of movement around Oba Ovoranmwen Square (Ring Road), Benin City, on Saturday, October 20, to reduce traffic congestion in the area and allow space for the activities marking the 2nd Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolo Kpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

In a statement, Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osaze Osemwengie-Ero, urged residents in the area to use the alternative roads around the King’s Square for the period, as there would be traffic officers on duty to guide them.

According to him, “This is to bring to the notice of the general public, especially motorists, traders and residents around Oba Ovoranmwen Square (Ring Road), Benin City that on Saturday, 20th October 2018, the area will be closed to vehicular traffic, due to the activities of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolo Kpolo, Ewuare II, N’Ogidigan, Oba of Benin.”

“Motorists are advised to use the alternative roads around the King’s Square for the period of the event, as they will be guided by traffic officers on duty,” he added.

He said the state government will appreciate strict compliance with this directive.