Edo Govt. distributes relief materials to Safarogbo Community

The Edo State Government has distributed relief materials to victims of the September 2, 2017 attack on Safarogbo Community, Ovia South West Local Government Area.

Addressing journalists during the distribution exercise, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, noted that his administration would not relent in providing support and welfare to Edo people.



The items distributed include: 375 bags of cement, 500 ceiling boards, 125 bundles of zinc, 50 bags of 50kg rice, 50 packets of zinc nails, 25 bags of 3-inch nails and 25 bags of 4-inch nails. Others are: 25 bags of beans, 25 bags of garri, 25 gallons of 25 liters of palm oil, 25 gallons of 25 liters of groundnut oil and 21 matrasses.

Obaseki said the government empathises with victims of the attack, adding that the relief materials are to enable the victims resettle after the attack.

The governor explained that a committee has been set up to ensure the materials are fairly and adequately distributed to the victims, noting, “I have directed that the Chairman of the Council and head of the distribution committee, Destiny Enabulele, Vice Chairman of the council, Head of Social Department in the council, the Councillor representing the affected ward and the Special Assistant to the Governor from the ward to ensure that the materials are properly distributed.”

Representative of the Chairman of Ovia South West Local Government Area and Principal Administration Officer in the council, Mr. Oravbiere Justin, commended the governor for bringing succour to the people of the community, adding, “The response of the governor is commendable and worth emulating.”

The High Chief of Safarogbo Community, Chief Omoh Ton Werigha, said they will not forget in a hurry the incidence of the September 2, 2017 when some militants attacked the community killing four persons, destroying houses and properties.”

Werigha said: “We commend the effort of the governor for his prompt response to our call for assistance. We appreciate Governor Obaseki for the relief materials. The gesture will assist us resettle in our community.”

A victim of the attack, Mr. Adaun Benson, hailed Governor Obaseki for coming to their aid, noting, “Something like this happened in 2012 and we cried, but no one responded to our plea. Governor Obaseki has shown that he is a listening governor and we appreciate his gestures.”