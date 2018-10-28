Edo governor, others mourn Anenih

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state governor, Godwin Obaseki Sunday described the death of elderstatesman and a former chairman Board of Trustees(BoT) Chief Tony as shocking g even as he acknowledged that he lived a fulfilled life.

Chief Anenih was also a former Minister of Works and former National Chairman of the defunct Social Democratic Party reportedly died at Cidacrest Hospital in Abuja.

Obaseki through his Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osage, said the people of the State are consoled by the fact the Chief Anenih lived a long and fruitful life.

“While we agree that he lived a fulfilled life, we are pained that his wealth of experience and advise which are needed as we move towards 2019 will be missed. He was a father to all in the state.

Governor Obaseki said the state would mourn his demise and missed his fatherly role in bringing people together.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Ovia Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, said Chief Anenih contribution to the country’s political development cannot be forgotten easily.

Idahosa said Chief Anenih played fatherly role to all politicians in the state.

Former President of the National Association of Nigeria Students, Comrade Jude Imagwe, said his heart is heavy with the passing of Chief Anenih. “The wind is blowing and the root of an iroko has shaken. The lion has gone into sleep and the leopard is heading into the savannah. The san in his hour has poured out. My. heart is heavy but God is God.”

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) Edo south senatorial district, Dr Ese Owe described him as “A devoted husband, kind father, a devout catholic, and a fine gentleman, his loss is indeed painful. A humanitarian per excellence, a peace maker and bridge builder. He will be sorely missed, but I am consoled by the fact that he lived a long and fruitful life. May he rest peacefully in the bossom of our Lord and may perpetual light shine upon his soul”

All was quiet at his house on Delta Crescent in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Benin as the massive gate was under lock and key.

At his resident in Delta Crescent in GRA Benin City

The two security guards said that they were not aware of the death of the Iyasele of Esanland, adding that the younger son who drove in shortly before The Nigerian Tribune visited at about 6 pm was inside and not disposed to talking to the press.

The situation was also the same at the residence of his wife, Iyom Josephine Anenih on Liberty Avenue, GRA as the gate was under lock and key.

In a telephone interview, Mrs. Anenih, a former Minister of Women Affairs said that she would only speak after the family issue a statement.

Another of his son, Mr. Usolo Anenih confirmed the demise of the former Minister of Works in a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness, adding that the eldest son, Mr. Tony Anenih, jnr flew to Abuja from his base in Lagos and would issue a statement after a family meeting.

Speaking in the same vein, the Edo state Chaired of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih said that the party will only come out with a statement after the family officially broke the news of the death of the politician.