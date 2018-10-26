Edo finalises audit of roads as contractors mobilise to site

The Edo State Government has finalised the audit of roads across the state to determine the areas and level of intervention needed to bring them to good shape, as part of efforts to fast-track improvement in road infrastructure across the state.



Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the road audit was carried out to provide government with a reliable assessment of road infrastructure with a view to categorising the level of intervention and mobilising resources to fix the roads.

According to Osagie, “Governor Obaseki means business in Edo State. He is out to ensure that contracts awarded for road construction and reconstruction are carried out to specifications and are of the best quality.”

“The data from the audit carried out on the roads give details of roads that need intervention, outlining those that need serious or minimal work to put them in good shape. On a number of the roads, contractors are returning to site to commence work. This will give tax payers value for their money,” he added.

He said that “In areas where construction or reconstruction work is still ongoing, the audit measures progress that has been made and the challenges, if any. Governor Obaseki is clear about the quality of work and expected dates for the completion. The road projects must meet the agreed terms.”

Osagie added that roads are critical components of the Governor Obaseki led-administration’s vision for economic transformation and wealth creation for Edo people as the road projects will not only connect the different parts of the state but open up more areas to economic activities.

He said, “After completing the road audit, contractors will mobilise equipment from their locations towards the various project sites. The governor will be on selected sites to personally flag-off the construction work.”