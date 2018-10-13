Ease of doing business yielding positive results in Kaduna, says Deputy Gov

Kaduna, Kaduna State Government has said its policy on Ease of Doing Business has generated thousands of jobs and enhance economy of the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Mr Bala Bantex made the diclosure when he received on courtesy visit the Peer Review Team from 12 states, who were in Kaduna to assess the impact of the policy.

He reiterated that the state had recently attracted over 500, 000 Dollars private sector investment, adding that the government would continue to facilitate more private sector investments to create jobs and stimulate the economy.

According to him, the peer review team has a lot to learn from the state

Speaking on behalf of the team, Mr Ugo Nnaji, Ebonyi Commissioner of Commerce, commended the Kaduna state government for the successes recorded since it began implementing the policy.

Nnaji said her state was interested in how the Kaduna government was able to adopt a robust system that helped to improve its ranking in the ease of doing business ranking.

On her part, Aisha Mujadadi, a consultant with the DFID, said the United Kingdom desires to help state governments in Nigeria to improve their business environment in order to encourage private investment and drive economic growth.

NAN reports that the Peer Review Team comprises of Commissioners of Commerce from 12 states selected from the six geopolitical zones of the country.