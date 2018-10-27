Eagles will carry on without Moses —Rohr

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has admitted that he was surprised that Chelsea winger Victor Moses decided to quit the national team less than two months after he represented the country at the 2018 World Cup.

One of the reasons why the Blues number 15 decided to quit the Super Eagles was to concentrate on his career with the Premier League side, however, he has found playing opportunities hard to come by this season.

‘’I have to admit that it did come as a surprise, but we had to accept it. He wanted to focus more on his family and club,’’ Rohr told Kick Off Magazine.

‘’Unfortunately he is not playing regularly at Chelsea. He is only 27 and it really was a bit surprising, but we have to live with it.’We tried to find a replacement for him and found Kalu from Bordeaux, who has done well so far.’’, added the former Burkina Faso coach.