Eagles Training: Ighalo Undergoes Special Drills On Scoring, Success Scores Screamer

One of the major highlights of the first training session of the Super Eagles was the drills organised for top striker Odion Ighalo by coach Gernot Rohr.

Ighalo has found goals hard to come by in Super Eagles shirt as opposed to his form in front of goal for his Chinese team Chanchung Yatai as he has scored 20 goals from 25 games this season, so far.

Meanwhile he has just five goals for Nigeria in over three years with only three of those goals coming in competitive games and two came via the spot. The rest of his goals were scored in friendly games.

Yesterday he was subjected to special drills on goal scoring with coach Rohr instructing other players to knock balls to the 29 year old in the drill, held separately from the rest of the squad’s training.

In the full squad training Isaac Success scored a peach of a goal when he hit a spectacular shot unexpectedly from range into the net of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and it drew applause from the spectators watching the session.