Eagles’ Rohr warns coach’s departure may motivate Libya

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr believes the sudden resignation of Libya coach Adel Amrouche could motivate their rivals even more ahead of a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

Amrouche quit as Libya coach just days before the clash in Uyo, southern Nigeria, over unpaid wages.

But German handler Rohr has warned over complacency.

“The coach can change, but the players and his assistants are still there, so it won’t be an easy game because they changed the coach,” Rohr said.

“Sometimes it’s even more difficult when a new coach joins the team because the players then want to show what they can do.”

Israel-based midfielder John Ogu said the Super Eagles are more concerned with winning the two games against the north Africans than on the issue with their coach.

“We won’t be carried away by their problems,” he said.

“These things happen in football. We just want to remain focused because our target is to get the three points on Saturday before we start thinking of the next game on Tuesday.”

Libya sit top of Group E with four points from two matches, South Africa are second also on four points with Nigeria third on three points.

Three-time African champions Nigeria, who have failed to qualify for the last two Africa Cups, face Libya in the reverse game in Sfax, Tunisia, on Tuesday.