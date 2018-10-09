Duke, Mimiko, Ezekwesili, Moghalu, Sowore, others emerge presidential candidates

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—Determined to beat the October 7 deadline issued by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for submission of names of candidates, no fewer than 26 political parties have elected their presidential candidates ahead of the February, 2019 general elections.

Most of the political parties elected their presidential candidates between Friday and late Sunday evening in Abuja, the nation’s capital during their special conventions and presidential primaries.

Those elected to fly their respective parties’ flags for the presidential poll, include, a political scientist, Hon. Habib Mohammed Gajo, who emerged the presidential torchbearer of Young Democratic Party, YDP.

Others are immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, for Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, a retired army officer, Major General John Gbor of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, while YES Party has Ali Soyode.

The presidential candidates also include a retired army officer, Dr. Davidson Isibor Akhimien of Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria, GDPN, a retired United States America, USA, soldier, Ike Keke of New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Apostle Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo of Justice Must Prevail Party, JMPP; Mrs. Eunice Atuejide of National Interest Party, NIP; Hamisu Santuraki of Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN, just as Mrs Obi Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, emerged the candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN.

Also elected are former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof Kingsley Moghalu of Young Progressive Party, YPP, former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress, AAC and former publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim of Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN.

Others include, Hon. Edozie Madu of Independent Democrat Party, ADP, We the People of Nigeria Party, WPNP, is fielding Prof. Peter Nwangwu, Sustainable National Party, SNP, has Mr. Ahmed Bee Buhari, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, elected Mr. Tope Fasua while Kowa Party is fielding Mr. Ade Fagbenro Bryon and All Blending Party, ABP, has Moses Shipi while African Renaissance Party, ARP, picked Alhaji Yahaya Ndu as its presidential candidate.