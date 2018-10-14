Breaking News
DTHA: PDP Warri Urhobo aspirants pledge support for Okowa, Opuoru

Four Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, aspirants in Warri South Constituency 11, have pledged their support for the winner of the state House of Assembly primary election, Matthew Opuoru.


