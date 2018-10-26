Drug Abuse: NDLEA solicits community support in curbing menace

In its bid to rid the Federal Capital territory (FCT) of drug abuse, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday said that the support of communities would be needed to succeed.

Mr Peter Adegbe, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NDLEA FCT Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that stronger collaboration between NDLEA and the community would bring the desired result in the fight.

“I want to urge the community to help in the campaign against drug abuse by giving information that will help our operations at various black spots.

“The community needs to understand that without their support, the NDLEA will not only fail to deliver but also the society will be in danger.’’

Adegbe said that drug abuse leads to all forms of social vices and must be tackled collectively.

According to him, the NDLEA has embarked on occasional sensitisation programmes on the dangers of drug abuse.

“Recently, we raided the Zone 4 Bureau de Change.

“A lot of people ran away and we saw most of them entering shops around the place.

“The community must come forward with information; they must not keep quiet and withhold tangible information; that will not just help our operations.”

According to him, without strong partnership with the community, the efforts of the NDLEA will not make any impact.

“I appeal to residents of the FCT to join hands with the NDLEA in ensuring a responsible society devoid of social vices.

“The public needs to understand that they should also support the NDLEA in tackling this drug menace.”

The spokesman said the command would not relent in its efforts to rid the FCT of hard drugs, adding that continuous campaign would be conducted.

He urged Nigerians, especially parents and guardians, pay adequate attention to their children and youths, describing them as vulnerable groups.

