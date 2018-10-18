Drug abuse: NAS makes case for more counselors in schools

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Following a recent research conducted in Benue State on drugs abuse among pupils, National Association of Seadogs, NAS, has stressed need for deployment of more counselors to schools across the country, to intensify campaign against substance abuse.

NAS added that for the country to achieve drastic reduction in drug abuse, students must be sensitized on reasons they should abstain from substance abuse.

The Ikorodu chapter of the Association, which has commenced campaign against drug abuse in schools, lamented that persistent abuse of drugs affects students ability to excel in their academics.

Addressing students of Ipakodo Grammar School, Ikorodu, Mr. Fidel Akpobome, disclosed that the research conducted among selected students in Benue State showed that 46 percent of the students engage in drug abuse.

Akpobome said: “Use of these drugs has negative effect on students’ academic performance and responsible for truancy in schools across the country.

“They may not realize this but if we have people that can counsel them, it could be prevented and those already engaging in the act could abandon it,” he added.

Aside counselors, Akpobome, who disclosed how his pharmacy alerted government on abuse of codeine syrup, urged parents to keep vigil on their children to prevent substance abuse.

According to him, parents have a serious role to play in curbing drug abuse in Nigeria. The children think whatever their parents do is right and they emulate their attitude.

“And because the substances are easily accessible within the society, the children could procure and take them without the knowledge of the parents. But when they monitor their children attitude, such will be discovered and prevented before such child become hardened,” he said.