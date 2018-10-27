Drug abuse in Nigeria, an epidemic, says Commissioner

By Naomi Uzor

The Commissioner of Health, Lagos State, yesterday said drug abuse in Nigeria is an epidemic and a societal challenge requiring a multi-sectoral approach.

Police arrests drug store operator for murder in Borno

Disclosing this as a Guest Speaker at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Women Group Conference, tagged “Mental Wellness”, the commissioner for health, Lagos state, Dr. Jide Idris said while the recent ban on the production of, and recall of codeine is a temporary measure, there is need to be mindful that this medicine is required in pain management, and legitimate patients should not be denied access.

Explosion averted as petrol tanker, truck collide in Lagos

He said considering the delicate and sensitive position of the youth within the country, drug addiction amongst them remains a major threat to national growth and development.

“A drug-dependant person feels very uncomfortable and does not function optimally any time the regularly abused drug is not available. If the person is seriously dependent or addicted, failure to take this illicit drug may lead to illness” he said.

He said parents and guardian have crucial roles to play in the fight of drug abuse.

“They should maintain close relationship with their children to discover any sudden change in their attitude and behavior that may be drug related. Take necessary corrective measures when strange behaviour /attitude is discovered in their children, they should uphold moral uprightness of their wards and protect their children against negative influence of peer groups” he stated.

The President of LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase said there are many factors responsible for mental illness, which includes family history, biological factor, life experiences such as trauma or abuse.

“Early signs of mental illness includes change in eating habit, withdrawing from people and usual activity, beginning to feel less concerned about things around you, feeling hopeless, angry, scared, fighting unnecessarily, confused and heavy drug usage” he said.