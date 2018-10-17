Don’t use Ojukwu’s picture for campaign, BIM warns APGA

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Owerri zonal leader, of Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, Mr. Samuel Njoku, Wednesday warned the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to stop using the picture of the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu for the party’s campaign.

Njoku told newsmen in Owerri, days after Bianca, wife to late Ojukwu lost Anambra South Senatorial ticket to Nicholas Ukachukwu.

He went further to say that by the outcome of the said primaries, that APGA, had disrespected Ojukwu, for not given Bianca the ticket.

2019 polls: Nigeria’s next President should be someone who believes in restructuring- Tunji Offeyi

This came as the Owerri Zonal Elders’ Council member of BIM, Okechukwu Nwaogu, described as insult what had happened to Bianca.

Njoku said: “We have called you here to express our disappointment in the way APGA, brought out the wife of Ojukwu, Bianca, and disgraced her, we members of BIM, are not happy. Why should APGA, refused to give Ojukwu’s wife that ticket and they claimed that they respect Ojukwu.”

It was his view that, “Nobody should vote for APGA, no Igbo man should vote again for APGA, No Igbo man in APGA, should use Ojukwu’s name and picture in their campaign posters.

“APGA should have given Ojukwu’s wife a ticket anything that comes from Ojukwu should be respected. We are not happy, Igbo people should not vote for APGA again. APGA is no longer an Igbo party. It has lost it Igbo identity.

“We are calling on all Igbo to stop seeing APGA, as our party. They have disrespected our hero, Ojukwu. We can’t continue to tolerate this. We must respect Ojukwu.”

Speaking also, Nwaogu of the BIM, elders council, remarked that, “The leadeship of BIM in Owerri zone have condemned in strong terms the charade witnessed in APGA, senatorial primary election that took place in Anambra state recently.

“When Ojukwu was alive he was the leader of APGA, but it is unfortunate She was being treated this way now he is late. This action has further exposed APGA, as a party that practice eye service. The action is cruel, barbaric and an insult to the person of Ojukwu.

“The action is a taboo and sacrilegious. APGA, has populated the temple of justice in the Southeast and therefore has come short of our expectations.”

“We wonder why Chief Victor Umeh would enjoy an automatic ticket to represent Anambra central in the Senate. Just recently, a brother to governor Obiano was also given an automatic ticket to represent Anambra North.

“But Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the leader of the party was denied ticket to represent Anambra South in the Senate.

“We therefore, declare APGA, as a dead party in the Southeast zone. We are warning the party to desist from now henceforth the use of Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu picture in any of their campaign posters, billboards and branded vehicles.”