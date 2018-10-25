Don’t go to courts if you want peace – Says CJN Onnoghen

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen has said that any party to any dispute who desires peace should not approach the courts.

Justice Onnoghen also said that arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution, are the true means by which parties to a dispute can get peace.

He said the courts determine the rights, liabilities and responsibilities of parties to a dispute but does not ensure peace because, according to him, the judiciary system is not designed to ensure peace.

Justice Onnoghen made the statement on Thursday at the ongoing 2018 Annual Conference and Gala Nite of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), Nigeria Branch.

According to him, “Having experienced both sides of formal court system and the traditional arbitration, I can assure you and I want you to know that the judicial system is not designed to ensure peace. If you want peace, don’t go to courts.”

He said the court does not provide peace to parties in dispute because, in court, “you are either right or wrong.

We determine the rights, liabilities and responsibilities of parties. It is not designed to ensure peace.”

He said parties in a dispute case who adopt settlements outside of courts follow “no formalities, you are free and when you are free, there is understanding.”