Don wants FG to fully establish Silicon Valley to boost national economy

Dr Femi Aluko, a lecturer, Department of Community Health, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has advised the Federal Government to fully establish Silicon Valley to enhance national economy.

Aluko made the call on Tuesday in a telephone interview with the Newsmen.

According to him, building Silicon Valley in Nigeria will fast-track high-tech innovation and scientific development to make the nation a leading hub with startup ecosystem.

The done said establishment of such center was paramount to attract creative Nigerians and other talented individuals from other parts of the world to advance innovations for the betterment of the nation.

Aluko expressed optimism that Nigeria would witness sustainable development through the unique persons that would make the valley to work by easily turning things around for good.

“Jobs will be naturally created as many entrepreneurs will emerge. There will be a lot of brilliant products by such fine thinkers that will likely occupy the place.

“We need to learn from developed countries. Silicon Valley almost accounts for one-third of all of the venture capital investment in the U. S.

“This has helped the place to become a leading startup ecosystem for high-tech innovation.

“Silicon Valley in the southern San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California called Santa Clara Valley serves as the global center for high technology, innovation and social media,“ Aluko said.

He said that it was in the Santa Clara Valley that microprocessor, microcomputer and the silicon-based integrated circuit, among other major technologies were developed.

The don pointing out that several thousands of information technology workers were employed in the center.

On robot production, Aluko said that necessity to work with robot was the most important transition going on in manufacturing in the world.

“New robotics technologies, 3D printing technology is changing the face of manufacturing.

“A robot can weld a joint to millimeters accuracy. Humans cannot. Parts for devices of all sorts are becoming practically microscopic making robotic assembly required.

“Parts are being customised to each customer requiring 3D printing. Effort is being made globally to leveraging multiple devices, multiple cloud services to create new value,“ he said.