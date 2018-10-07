Dollar rains at Port Harcourt PDP Presidential Primaries 2018

Reports tricking in from Port Harcourt, venue of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Primaries 2018 of , indicate that delegates are laughing home with thousands of dollars.

Some presidential aspirants are reported to have bribed many of the delegates with dollars.

According to Sahara Reporters, many of the more than 3,000 delegates are said to have received thousands of dollars as bribes from some presidential aspirants.

“As early as Saturday morning, some of the delegates said they already had up to $9,000 each while they said that they were still expecting more.’’

The aspirants who are taking part in the primary are a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; a former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; a former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa.

Others are the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki; a former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and a former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jona Jang.

Also in the race are, a former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; a former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido and Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

“A particular aspirant, who had taken part in a presidential primary before, was said to have first offered the delegates $2,500 each in exchange for votes.

“But when he heard that another aspirant offered the delegates $3000, he increased his own to $4000.

“Our correspondent however gathered that the first aspirant later offered same amount of $4000, and action that forced the man who offered $4000 to increase his own to $5000.

“Another aspirant was also said to have offered a mere $1000.’’

Sahara Reporters tweeted: “Presidential Primary: Dollar Rain As Saraki, Atiku, Tambuwal Divide PDP Leaders.

As early as Saturday morning, some of the delegates said they already had up to $9,000 each while they said that they were still expecting more

10th Wedding Anniversary ‏ @iameneji tweeted and said:

Dear Patriots,

These THIEVES converged on PH to BRIBE their ways to victory. Nothing strange here though. This has always been their CULTURE. It was $7,000 vs $5,000 in 2010. They have graduated the mess to $9,000

Never ALLOW this party to smell power AGAIN.

God forbid.’’

— 10th Wedding Anniversary (@iameneji) October 7, 2018