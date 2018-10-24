Breaking News
Translate

Dogara reshuffles House C’ttee chairmen

On 9:13 pmIn News by TonyComments

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—ABOUT  seven months to the end of the eighth Assembly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday announced re-organisation of of chairmanship of key standing committees.

Senate makes U-turn, confirms Kaduna nominee as NPC commissioner

Speaker Dogara

This came as the House adjourning till November 6.

Former chairman House committee on Appropriation Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) who was relieved of his appointment as chairman is to chair House Committee on Land Transport.

With the new development, Dandutse Mutari is to chair House Committee on FCT Judiciary; Edward Pwajok, chairs House Committee on Rules and Business; Emmanuel Orker-Jev chairs House committee on FCT which was vacated by  Herman Hembe (PDP-Benue) while Sadiq Abubakar chairs House Committee on Human Rights.

Others are: Mahmood Mohammed, who chairs House Committee on Housing; Tajudeen Abbas chairs House Committee on Solid Minerals; Hakiru Jika, chairs House Committee on Privatization and Commercialization; Yerima Ahmad, chairs House Committee on Constituency Outreach; Lawal Abubakar, chairs House Committee on Police while Aminu Sani, chairs House Committee on Population.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.