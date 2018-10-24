Dogara reshuffles House C’ttee chairmen

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—ABOUT seven months to the end of the eighth Assembly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday announced re-organisation of of chairmanship of key standing committees.

This came as the House adjourning till November 6.

Former chairman House committee on Appropriation Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) who was relieved of his appointment as chairman is to chair House Committee on Land Transport.

With the new development, Dandutse Mutari is to chair House Committee on FCT Judiciary; Edward Pwajok, chairs House Committee on Rules and Business; Emmanuel Orker-Jev chairs House committee on FCT which was vacated by Herman Hembe (PDP-Benue) while Sadiq Abubakar chairs House Committee on Human Rights.

Others are: Mahmood Mohammed, who chairs House Committee on Housing; Tajudeen Abbas chairs House Committee on Solid Minerals; Hakiru Jika, chairs House Committee on Privatization and Commercialization; Yerima Ahmad, chairs House Committee on Constituency Outreach; Lawal Abubakar, chairs House Committee on Police while Aminu Sani, chairs House Committee on Population.