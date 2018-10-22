Diaspora PDP members urge Atiku to rescue Nigeria

BENIN CITY—THE United Kingdom chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday called on the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to bring to bear his wealth of experience as former vice president to rescue the nation from its economic doldrums if elected president in the forthcoming presidential election.

This was contained in a press statement signed by its interim chairman, Mr. Osahon Igiebor and nine others and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Other members are, David Francis Okoro, Daniel Jayeola, Pastor Austyn Komon, Duke Chidi Nwafor, Nora A. U. Roberts, Mrs Judith Edewor, Timothy Ero and Edwin Igiebor Jackson.

According to him “Your selfless service to your fatherland has not gone unnoticed and here finally is your chance to bring prosperity to our nation and succour to the masses.

“We are confident that you can bring to bear your wealth of experience as the country’s former vice president and also your experience in the business world,to facilitate a quick and effective recovery of our ailing economy under the APC”