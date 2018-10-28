Devt of communities, collaborative effort – Okowa

DELTA State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said development of different communities is a collaborative effort that involves all stakeholders.

The governor spoke yesterday at the the 25th coronation anniversary of the Obi of Umunede Kingdom, HRM Ezeagwu Ezenweali I and the unveiling of the Royal House, Umunede, Ika North-East local government area of Delta State.

According to the governor, “everybody should be proud to belong to a particular kingdom and contribute to its development; everybody has a role to play in the development of the kingdom, it cannot be left for government alone; each and every one of us should contribute to the development of the kingdoms, the communities we find ourselves.”

He observed that the youths in particular have great roles to play in ensuring peaceful communities and enabling environment for development to take place.

While congratulating the Obi of Umunede for the anniversary, Governor Okowa commended the people of Umunede for providing a conducive environment for progressive activities to take place.



He also, used the opportunity to commend traditional rulers in Delta State for their collaborative efforts and harmonious relationship that exists between them, noting, “from the array of traditional rulers from different kingdoms in Delta Central, South and North, one can see that the Obi has extended hands of friendship to other kingdoms, it is a good development we should encourage for a progress society, progressive state.”

Obi Ezenweali I in an address, thanked Governor Okowa for “the roads under construction at Umunede as well as the schools under rehabilitation.”

Chairman of the occasion, Barr. Danladi Kifasi, former Head of Service of the country was represented at the occasion which had the unveiling of the Royal House as its high point