Desist from acts capable of misrepresenting Police, IGP tells SARS operatives

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—THE Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, weekend, warned operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, FSARS to desist from acts capable of mis-representing the Nigeria Police, threatening to deal decisively with any operative who attempts to scuttle his effort.

This is just as the German government has called on the need for the Police High Command to sustain training of FSARS and other policemen on Human Rights, in order to remain innovative at delivering excellent services to their employer and members of the public.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-week intensive training of 135 FSARS Commanders and Unit heads on Human Rights, at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, the IGP, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Training and Development, DIG Emmanuel Inyang, charged the trainees to give selfless services even in the face of difficulties.

Inyang said: “We shall continue to recognize your diligence and hard work but in the same vein, do not be deceived, the present leadership of the NPF will not hesitate to decisively punish officers or those working under your command or units found to be mis-representing the Nigeria Police Force in its bid to once again, earn the trust and cooperation of the public.

“Lead by example and contribute to the IGPs instructions to help reposition the FSARSs; particularly as we head into election and electioneering period.”