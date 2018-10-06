DELTA SOUTH PRIMARY: Four APC senatorial aspirants protest exclusion

By Godwin Oritshe

FOUR, All Progressive Congress, APC, senatorial aspirants in Delta South have kicked against their exclusion from the primary without reason despite meeting all the requirements and urged the party’s hierarchy to address the problem, urgently.

The aspirants, Temisan Omatseye, High Chief Michael Johnny, Evans Omatsoguwa, and AVM Omatsola Okorodudu, retd, in a statement, yesterday, dismissed the Delta South senatorial primary as a sham. Noting that they paid the sum of N7million being the cost for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, picked and filled nomination forms and followed every process before embarking on electioneering campaign, they decried their exclusion from the primary.

The statement read in part: “We the undersigned, being members of the All Progressives Congress and having paid the seven million naira being cost of expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the Delta South Senatorial District would like to draw the attention of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, members of the APC worldwide and Nigerians at large on the unfortunate incident that is happening in our party most especially as it relates to the recently conducted scam called senatorial primary that took place in Oleh, Delta State.