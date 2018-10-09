Delta regains electricity as TCN repairs faulty transformer

By Prince Okafor & Oseji Victoria

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, yesterday, said it has completed repairs on a 30MVA 132/33kV power transformer in its Oghara Transmission Substation, Delta State.



The power transformer which was installed by Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in September 2016, developed a fault on May 10, 2018, plunging parts of the state into darkness.

In a statement, the General Manager (Public Affairs) Ndidi Mbah, TCN said, “After the 30MVA power transformer tripped on differential protection, investigations carried out on the transformer revealed that the Neutral Bushing of the transformer had lost its insulation and required replacement.

“Efforts to get replacement bushing anywhere in the system failed as TCN did not have this transformer brand elsewhere in its system. Spares were not also made available as part of the contract by NDDC.

“As last resort, TCN ordered for the transformer’s brand of bushing abroad, this was delivered and conveyed to Oghara Transmission Substation on September 21, 2018. Replacement of the bushing was carried out in-house by TCN engineers, after installation, filtration and testing of the transformer were duly carried out, before the transformer was restored to service on September 29, 2018.

“The Transformer has fully resumed the transmission of bulk electricity to Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, through the Oghara Substation. Consequently, BEDC is expected to stop load shedding and resume normal supply to Teaching Hospital and Oghara Township.”

The Oghara Transmission Substation is a 2x30MVA 132/33kV capacity substation constructed by NDPHC and commissioned in March 2015.