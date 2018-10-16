Delta monarchs endorse Okowa for re-election

…back zoning arrangement

By Victor Ahiumayoung

Traditional rulers in Delta State have thrown their weight behind the rotational arrangement of the governorship position and other key elective positions among the three senatorial districts in the state.

Rising from a meeting of the council of traditional rulers in Asaba, they monarchs affirmed that the zoning arrangement had engendered mutual trust, understanding, unity and peaceful co-existence in the state.

This position was contained in a communiqué issued by the Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council, DSTRC, Obi of Owa, Emmanuel Efeizomor.

The communique reads: “We have unanimously resolved to support and work for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa because he has performed excellently in the state”

The meeting attended by traditional rulers from across the state including the 2nd Vice Chairman of the Council, Pere of Akugbene Mien, Pere Luke Sp Kalanama VII and Obi of Abavo Kingdom, Uche Irenuma among others.

They also passed a vote of confidence on the governor for his performance in the state and the peaceful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, convention.

The monarchs also commended the state government for adopting proactive measures to mitigate the effects of flood in the state.