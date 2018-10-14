Delta is God’ s divine mandate for PDP — Osawota

A chieftain of Delta State ruling political party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Andi Kayoma Osawota has asserted that Delta State is God’ s divine mandate for the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Orogun-born legal luminary made the assertion in a media chat with our correspondent on the state of the nation at his Effurun residence in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

While commenting on the out come of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, the Ogba ( strong man) of Orogun Kingdom warned that “the All Progressive Congress, APC, should not try what they did in Ekiti and Osun states in Delta State; Delta State is God’ s divine mandate for the People’s Democratic Party. God is there for us.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has so far performed creditably well in spite of the hash economy imposed on Nigerians by the President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s-led APC government . So there is no room for the opposition in Delta State.”

He maintained that the APC-led federal government is becoming unpopular by the day amongst Nigerians as he lamented the current inflation in the prices of stable food stuff of the masses such as rice and garri. He therefore inferred that Nigerians will vote APC out at the federal level in 2019 and that here in Delta State ,they ( APC) will not win a polling unit in 2019.

Commenting on the just concluded PDP primaries in Delta State, Chief Osawota remarked that it was the first time aspirants were given equal level play ground to contest. He therefore urged losers in the contest to accept defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“They should know that all aspirants cannot win at the same time and that they contested under the same party. There is going to be a time for reconciliation. So our focus now is to work towards the success of Governor Okowa and PDP in the 2019 general elections. “