Delta govt urges OML30 host communities, firms to honour GMoU

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Delta State Government has appealed to host communities of OML 30 and operators of the mining lease, Heritage Energy Operational Services, HEDSL, to ensure they respect the Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, signed by all parties to promote peace and development in the communities.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, of the state, Mr. Peter Mrakpo, said this yesterday in Warri during the signing of the GMoU between the oil firm, communities, and state government.

Represented by Omamuzo Erebe, Director, Legal Drafting, Ministry of Justice, the Commissioner said he was involved in all the processes that gave birth to the GMoU, stressing that it should translate into development for all parties.

He said: “We want all communities and the oil firm to keep to the agreement. All we want is that the agreement should translate into benefits for the people.’’

Earlier, Executive Director, Heritage Energy Operational Services limited, Mr. Imran Abbasy, said funding for the GMoU was raised from N600 million to N1.2 billion per annum with a five percent annual increase, adding that the agreement took effect from January this year.

He said the GMoU covers 111 host communities in four ethnic groups, Isoko, Urhobo, Ijaw, and Itsekiri.

“Under the new GMoU OML 30, indigenes are empowered to decide on how best to approach their community development while HEDSL on behalf of its joint venture partners, NPDC/SNRL, provides the funding. The tenure of the GMoU is four years. It will ensure that the communities have the agreed quantum of funding for their development projects,’’ he said.