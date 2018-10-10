DELTA GOV RACE: Work with Ogboru, Odili begs Ochei, Utomi

By Emma Amaize

House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congres, APC, in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Mr. Paul Odili, has pleaded with a former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Victor Ochei, and Prof Pat Utomi to support the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Chief Great Ogboru.

Odili, a former Communication Manager to ex-Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, said the synergy was needed to defeat the incumbent governor in 2019.

This came as the party’s candidate in Warri North Constituency, Mr. David Atie, said Uduaghan’s membership of APC would assist in ensuring the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Meanwhile, Ogbe-Ijoh leader, Chief Monday Keme, has won the Social Democratic Party, SDP, House of Representatives ticket in Warri Federal Constituency.

His words: “With him in the party, the APC is prepared to take over the governorship of Delta State in 2019. At this point in Warri North, we need quality representation. We need someone who will represent the people’s interest. When I get to the House, our basic needs in this constituency will be thoroughly addressed.”