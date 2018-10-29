Delta councilors hail Okowa over Takeme’s appointment

By Onozure Dania

Burutu—Director of Finance, Delta Councilors Coalition for Okowa’s Reelection, DECCOR, 2019, Mr. Joseph Alubeze, has said the appointment of Chief Julius Takeme as a Commissioner for Urban Renewal will not only bring honour and pride to Burutu Local Government Area of the state but the Ijaw nation at large.

Alubeze commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the state for the choice of Chief Takeme to fill the vacuum created by the the resignation of Mr. Peter Forteta from the Burutu Council slot in the State Executive Council, describing the replacement as timely.

Alubeze, who is also the Leader, Burutu Council Legislative Arm, thanked Okowa for finding another Burutu son worthy to serve in the State Executive Council, noting that Takeme has the wealth of experience and exposure to perform well in his present assignment.

Assuring that Takeme has capacity to performed and turn things around in the Ministry of Urban Renewal, he stressed that,during Takeme’s tenure as Burutu council boss, he was adjudged the best performed Chairman the people ever had.

Alubeze called on Deltans to support the Commissioner to carryout his duties for the benefits of everything body.