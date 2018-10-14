Delta commissioner, Rotary Club donate relief materials to flood victims

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan has donated relief materials to flood victims at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camp at the Institute of Continuing Education, ICE, Asaba, Delta State.

Items donated include tubers of yam, bags of garri, rice, dry fish, toiletries and writing materials to support the education of the displaced children.

Presenting the items on behalf of the club, Mr. Andy Uwejeyan commended the Delta State government for acting timely at ensuring evacuation of persons affected by the flood.

Uwejeyan, who represented the club’s President, Nneka Enwelu, urged the camp administrators to make judicious use of the items.

Receiving the items, Director of Delta State Emergency Management Authority, SEMA, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, commended members of the club for the gesture, assuring the club of effective distribution of the items to the displaced persons.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Mr. Chika Ossai, donated relief materials to the Holding Camps in Kwale and Ashaka in Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East Local Government Areas of the state.

He commended the state government for taking proactive steps to ensure that no life was lost in Ndokwa East Local Government area as a result of the flood.

He said: “Almost all the communities in the local government area are underwater, but it is gratifying to note that unlike the flood of 2012 that some persons lost their lives as a result of the flood.’’