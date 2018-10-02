Delta APC crisis: Erue has no mandate to expel anyone—Ezebiri

By Abel Kolawole

WARRI —TREASURER of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Ebiokpo Ezebiri, has described as laughable his expulsion alongside five other members of the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led executive by the Prophet Jones Erue faction.

In the said expulsion by Chidi Okonji, Secretary, the Prophet Erue-led faction of Delta APC had expelled six executives of the Chief Ogodo-chaired Delta APC, including Ogodo and Ezebiri, the Treasurer.

Ezebiri, in a statement yesterday, said: “I have never been member of any faction, not to mention a faction led by Erue.

“Not being member of Erue faction, he has no right whatsoever to expel me from APC, which I joined in building first as Financial Secretary, and now Treasurer.

“Prophet Erue does not even know the party’s constitutional provisions for disciplining an erring member and the provisions set out to execute or mete out punishment on erring members.

“It is Chief Ogodo who ought to expel Erue and his allies for parading as leaders of Delta APC and for various anti-party conducts.”

He alleged that it was now common knowledge that Erue is a spoiler planted in Delta APC to create divisions and destroy the party, adding that having failed in his bid for re-election as Chairman, he has gone on a destructive mission to ruin the party by forming a parallel leadership.

“Erue and his allies don’t have the power, mandate or authority of APC Delta State to expel, suspend or discipline any member. He is leader of a faceless faction and thus should not be taken seriously,” Ezebiri added.