DELTA 2019: No squabble between us, say Ogboru, Omo-Agege

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship Candidate in Delta State for the 2019 gubernatorial elections, Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege representing Delta Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, yesterday, said there was no feud between them contrary to insinuation that they were at each other’s throat.

In the past few days, speculation has been rife in the state that both leaders were at daggers drawn over the choice of candidates for the 2019 general elections.

Senator Omo-Agege was purported to have unilaterally installed some candidates and Ogboru reportedly got furious, warning that the senator was biting more than he could chew in the party.

However, Chief Ogboru, aka People’s General, who spoke with Saturday Vanguard on phone, debunked the allegation, categorically saying: There is no misunderstanding between me and Senator Omo-Agege, people are just over-emphasizing certain things, which are not true.”

He said: “There was no issue, there was never an issue and there is no issue at all. People are just raising and emphasizing on some issues, which they believe or think will divide us, but we are strong and invincible, it is not true, do not listen to them.” He said that he, Omo-Agege and other leaders of the party were working amicably to ensure that APC took over the state from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019.”

On his part, Senator Omo-Agege told Saturday Vanguard: “There is no truth in the allegation that Ogboru and are having issues and I do not have any quarrel or differences with Ogboru, who is our candidate.”

“ It is true that we had primaries and of course, as you would imagine, there are different interests by several candidates, some lost out and some won, and it is only natural within a political family for those who lost out to be unhappy.” “But no, I did not seek to impose anybody, I have no interest in imposing anybody, my only interest is to have candidates who can win elections and those candidates went through a process and they emerged. The job we have at hand is to assuage those who could not make it,” he added.