DELSU: Planned relocation of engineering faculty will cause crisis, disharmony, confusion, Senator Manager warns

Urges Okowa to call DELSU Vice Chancellor to Order

*** As Isoko Development Union Kicks, warns against relocation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATOR James Manager, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta South has warned against the planned relocation of the Faculty of Engineering of the Delta State University, DELSU from its present location, Oleh Campus to the Abraka Main Campus, just as he said that it ill timed and unnecessary for the overall interest of the people of the State.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, Senator Manager said that such move or action would disturb the already peace in the three Senatorial districts of Delta State, just as he stressed that such a proposal must be condemned in all its ramifications and asked that it should be jettisoned.

Senator Manager has however called on the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to call the DELSU Vice Chancellor, Victor Peretomode and the management of the University to to order not to take such a decision as he cannot rob Peter to pay Paul.

According to the Senator, if the proposal was not dropped, it would lead to chaos, confusion, disharmony and crisis, not only in the education sub-sector, but in the public politics of the people of Delta State, just as he said that the University authority should allow things remain the way they have been.

The Senator who noted that decentralization of the University Campuses did not start today as most of the faculties ate in the main campus which is Abraka as they are well know as well as the ones in Anwai, near Asaba and and the Engineering Faculty in Oleh which is known by all and sundry as the one in Delta South Senatorial district.

Senator Manager who noted that it became imperative for him to speak on the issue against the backdrop that he is a founding father of the State University during his time as a Commissioner in the State, however stressed that the Faculty has been in Oleh Campus since the inception of the University.

Senator Manager said, ” removal of proposed Engineering faculty from Oleh Campus of Delta Stare University to Abraka Campus, this is ill timed from the inception of the University Faculty of Engineering has always remained in Oleh Campus. decentralization of the University faculties did not start today.

” Most of the faculties are in the main Campus, Abraka, those faculties are known even the ones in Oleh and Anwai, near Asaba in the three Senatorial districts are well established and the Engineering faculty is known by all and sundry and it is known to be in Delta South Senatorial District.

” This is my view and I have come to say as one of the founding fathers of the University, I don’t need to be told, I was there when the University was founded as a member of the State Executive Council.

” This well known established policy of government must never be truncated, it will bring confusion, disharmony, and crisis, not only in the education sub- sector, but in public Politics of our people. Let the authority allow things to remain the way they have always been in the overall interest of our people. “

Meanwhile, the Isoko Development Union has also written to the Commissioner for Higher Education to call the University Management to order in the planned float ion against the backdrop that the courses regarded as Science based have been taught by lecturers in the Faculty of Engineering over the years in Oleh Campus.

In a statement signed by the President General and Secretary General of IDU, High Chief Iduh Amadhe and Professor Chris Akpotu respectively, the group said that a standard Engineering drawing studio was also on ground in the Faculty for all students.