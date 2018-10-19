Declare emergency on federal roads in Delta, monarchs beg FG

Royal fathers in Delta State have pleaded with the Federal Government to immediately declare a state of emergency on federal roads in the state, in order to stop the wastage of lives and property on the roads.

Speaking through the Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council, DSTRC, Obi of Owa, Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, the monarchs said most federal roads in the state had become death traps.

His words: “A section of the Benin-Onitsha- Lagos Road, the Agbor-Umutu-Abraka-Warri Road, and the Ogwashi-Uku- Ughelli-Warri Road have become death traps for motorists and other road users as a result of the deplorable condition of the roads. The situation has led to avoidable deaths and loss of property worth billions of naira.”

The royal fathers commended the state government for awarding a contract for the construction of a permanent secretariat of the DSTRC in Asaba.