Davido helps lucky fan get into father’s university

Pop star, Davido has proven times without number that he is a cheerful giver, from showering his label mates with expensive gifts to splashing millions on some of his fans on social media. The singer is back at his good deeds as he will be assisting a young man to get into the university. The twitter user reached out to the DMW boss via the app to inform him that he had been granted admission to his (Davido) father’s institution, Adeleke University but is unable to commence lectures as he can’t afford the school fees.

The young man identified as @GovByers on twitter wrote to Davido, “Bro David come and pay for my school fees, them don give me admission but no money”, Davido replied the tweet with, “Dm me your details, I will call the school to let you begin” accompanied with a love emoji.