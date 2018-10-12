Dapchi residents say delegation’s visit renews confidence in FG’s efforts on Leah’s release

Residents of Dapchi in Yobe say their confidence in government’s ability to secure the release of Leah Sharibu, the lone school girl still in Boko Haram captivity, has been further renewed by the expected visit of a high-powered Federal Government delegation to the town.

The residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Friday in Dapchi, said the concern exhibited by the federal government had rekindled their hope for the release of Leah.

Alhaji Bashir Manzo, Chairman of Dapchi School Girls Fathers Association, said the federal government had been very committed to ensure the release of the girl.

‘The expected visit of the federal government delegation gives us more hope and confidence in her return soon, ” Manzo said.

Bukar Modu, another resident of Dapchi, said “President Buhari has demonstrated to us that he is a true father of the nation.

Find Gen Alkali, other missing Nigerians, Senate tells FG

” The actions of his administration have shown fatherly concern to the parents, students and the entire community,” Modu said.

Yagana Modu, a mother of one of the over 100 girls earlier released, said the federal government had given the people of Dapchi “a true sense of belonging”.

Charges against me laughable, malicious — Ekweremadu

Newsmen report that the federal government delegation is expected in Dapchi on Friday to meet with the parents of Leah Sharabu who is still in the insurgents’ captivity.

Over 100 school girls abducted by the insurgents were released, except Leah Sharabu who refused to renounce her religion.

NAN