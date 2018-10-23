Daily fuel supply: NNPC, DPR churn out conflicting figures

By Rosemary Onuoha

There are indications that a huge discre-pancy still exists in the figures supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, on volume of fuel consumed in Nigeria daily, thus pointing to possible channel of corruption and funds diversion.

While the NNPC which is regarded as the sole importer of fuel puts 2017 daily figure at 39.65 million litres (ml), the DPR on the other hand claims that 50.29ml of fuel were supplied.

BudgIT, a firm which specializes in analyzing Nigerian budget and public data, while disclosing this, noted that the current downstream practice of fuel importation is not clear to citizens.

In a statement sent to Vanguard yesterday, BudgIT said, “The reality is that the current downstream practice of fuel importation is not clear to citizens. “We read some online positions that in 2017, NNPC became the sole importer of PMS. While data was provided from the DPR that Nigeria’s 2017 daily annual average supply stood at 50.29m litres, NNPC that was purportedly claimed as sole importer put the 2017 PMS importation and refineries output at a total of 14.5 billion litres, a daily average of 39.65m litres.

“How do we reconcile these figures without proper context from NNPC in their involvement over the years? When exactly did NNPC become a sole importer as claimed in a recent tweet and what was their contributing percentage over the years?”

BudgIT stated: “We understand that Nigeria has two lines of supply – private marketers and NNPC. The private marketers’ component of Nigeria’s PMS supply accounts for approximately 52.08 per cent and 21.90 per cent in 2015 and 2017 respectively if the DPR’s figure was taken in context.”

However, in a recent email to Vanguard, Group General Manager, NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, had stated: “Refineries rehabilitation project is on course, with detailed scope and costing for their repairs concluded whilst financing agreements are about to be executed for Engineering Procurement and Construction, EPC, using original refinery builders. Current average PMS evacuation revolves around 50million liters per day.

“NNPC is importing on average 60 million liters per day with current stock of about 1.8 billion liters (37days sufficiency)”.