Curfew: Air Peace temporarily suspends Kaduna flight operations

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace has temporarily suspended flight operations on its Kaduna route due to the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna metropolis and its environs following reports of violent clashes.

Mr Chris Iwarah, Air Peace Communications Manager, confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

Iwarah said the airline took the decision after the Kaduna State Government imposed the curfew due to security threats, adding that the operations would resume as soon as normalcy was restored.

He said: “If it was a half day curfew, we would have taken another approach to it but now what we heard is that the curfew is for 24 hours.

“We expect that this will not last for long, maybe a day or two and we can change our position, but for now, there is nothing we can do because we cannot risk the lives of our valued guests and crew.

“We don’t want anybody to be caught up in the clashes around that environment. We believe the government knows better and are on top of the situation.

“We are calling for the cooperation of our guests that they should understand that it is something that is temporary and that they should make this sacrifice for their own safety,” he said.