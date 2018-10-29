Cult war: Reps want killers, gun-runners in Ajegunle arrested

By Etop Ekanem

LAGOS—THE House of Representatives has urged the Inspector-General of Police and Chief of Army Staff, to send a special squad for arms mopping in Ajeromi/Ifelodun and to be in operation till 2019 elections.

This followed a motion by Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora Affairs and representative of Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Rita Orji.

The House also called on the security agents to arrest and prosecute killers and gun runners to forestall peace in the areas as well as facilitate a meeting between community leaders to nip the menace and avoid further escalation.

The House resolved to “facilitate a private meeting with survivals and families of victims of the incessant attacks.

“Immediate budgetary allocation for the construction of modern skill acquisition centre in Ajeromi/Ifelodun, which has been approved by the Minister of Labour and Productivity.

“Perpetrators of the killings are walking freely in Ajeromi/Ifelodun brandishing arms freely in Amukoko, Layinka, Alayabiagba, Tunkarimu, Alafia, etc. The killers are usually shielded by some politicians.”

But a community leader in the area, who witnessed the orgy of violence but pleaded anonymity said that but for Operation Messa, who came to the rescue, it would have been worse.

He called on the authorities to strengthen security in the areas until the election is over.