CSOs condemn S-East PDP govs for chiding Obi’s VP nomination

…Peter Obi exemplifies fiscal discipline, good governance— S-East Senators

…He’s an excellent choice—Anenih, Chikwe, others

…APC not losing sleep over Atiku/Obi ticket —Nwosu

By Henry Umoru, Anayo Okoli, Chinonso Alozie & Chioma Onuegbu

UMUAHIA—A coalition of 20 human rights, public governance accountability and pro-democracy advocacy groups in the South East, under the umbrella of SBCHROs, has lambasted the three PDP governors in the region and some of their party leaders over their grumbling against the nomination of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi by Atiku Abubakar as his vice presidential candidate.

This is as political leaders in the region continue to react to the emergence of Obi as Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential poll.

The groups stated: “We make bold to say that the unfounded, unwarranted and frustrated anger of the named PDP political figures including the three Southeast PDP Governors led by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, a diehard “Buharist,” who met in Enugu, Saturday, to register their open opposition to the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi as the PDP’s Vice Presidential candidate from the region is undeniably premised on politics of dichotomy, pecuniary and selfish interests.

“We warn that politics of dichotomy is a monster that has reared its ugly head again in the region after its devastating role in the politics of old Eastern Nigeria; in the instant case, the monster has reared its ugly head against the choice of Mr. Peter Obi of Anambra State.”

Among the groups making up the coalition are the Inter Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law, Civil Liberties Organisation, Southeast Zone, Centre for Human Rights & Peace Advocacy, Human Rights Organisation of Nigeria, Society Watch & Advocacy Project, South East Good Governance Forum, Int’l Solidarity for Peace & Human Rights Initiative, Igbo Ekunie Initiative, and Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy & Development.

Peter Obi exemplifies fiscal discipline, good governance —S-East Senators

Meantime, the South East Senate Caucus, yesterday hailed the appointment of Obi as Atiku’s running mate.

According to the senators, “Peter Obi is an embodiment of discipline and positive attributes in good governance.”

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, chairman of the South East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP Abia South who hailed the choice of Obi, said the party, with this pick, had ultimately wrapped up its victory in the 2019 general elections.

Abaribe said, “Mr Obi’s widely acknowledged good track record in infrastructural development and economic reforms as governor of Anambra State, remains an eloquent testimony of what service delivery and good governance is all about.

“The ticket of the duo of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mr Obi represents the finest choice available and one that reflects the high pitch push by Nigerians for total economic and political reforms.”

An excellent choice—Anenih, Chikwe, others

Also yesterday, founding mothers of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, hailed the emergence of Obi as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

According to a statement issued after a meeting and signed for the group by the pioneer national woman leader of PDP and eastwhile Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih and Dr. Kema Chikwe, “Obi’s commitment to the development of the state was clearly displayed in his efforts that revamped the educational sector in Anambra State and made her number one in the country in external examinations like WAEC and NECO for three consecutive years.”

APC not losing sleep over Atiku/Obi ticket —Nwosu

In a related development, the Adams Oshiomhole recognised Imo state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Uche Nwosu, yesterday said Obi being the running mate to Atiku Abubakar in 2019 presidential election does not make the APC to lose sleep, as the move would not distort President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the South East zone.

He said: “Anybody from the South East who is supporting Atiku is making a very big mistake. We cannot afford to wait for another eight years to have an Igbo man as a president. I think it is a carrot that is being dangled at Ndigbo but we must reject it.”

Ekweremadu rallies support for Obi

However, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has begun to rally South-East leaders to back the choice of Peter Obi as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, according to a report by TheCable.

An insider at a meeting of South-East Senate Caucus said Ekweremadu asked aggrieved leaders to calm down and support the choice of Obi who seems to have been better received outside the South-East than by his own constituency.

“Ekweremadu reminded us that the major task now is to get the PDP back to power and save the country from its downward spiral,” a party leader who attended the meeting said.

Atiku/Obi ticket, redemption for Nigerians —Essien

Also speaking, a chieftain of the party and a former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien described the choice of Obi as “a sure bet for the redemption of the country’s economy.”

Essien, who spoke to Vanguard in Uyo was quick to assert that “the choice of Obi, renowned for his prudent financial management skills and sound economic knowledge base, means that Nigerians are in for better times ahead.

“I am happy because as a shrewd businessman, Peter Obi will combine effectively with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is an investment expert to create enough job opportunities and restore the economy of the nation.”